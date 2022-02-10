Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Central Georgia this weekend

And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.

MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.

FRIDAY:

Macon

- The Bohemian Den is having it's grand opening on October First Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be an art opening, Redefining SHE, and live music from Chocolate Thunder and Slick Jimmy Down Under (Charles Davis and James Worsham). The opening festivities will be going on all weekend long.

Where: 2nd Street in downtown Macon

When: All Weekend

Tickets: Free

- The Magical Illusions of Fabian Christopher, aka Mr. Magic,

Where: The Douglass Theatre

When: 8 p.m.

Tickets: $40

- You can see a spooky cult classic at Theatre Macon on Friday. They will be putting on their opening performance of Rocky Horror Show.

Where: Theatre Macon

When: 8 p.m.

You can find more October First Friday events on their events page.

SUNDAY:

Macon:

You can paddle into the spirit of the season with the second annual Witches Float on the Ocmulgee River. People can bring their non-motorized floatation device and float down the river as a witch, warlock or wizard. If you don't own a floatie you can rent from Ocmulgee Outdoor Expeditions. A portion of proceeds will benefit Macon Periods Easier. Bring a menstrual product donation for Macon Periods Easier the day of the event, and your name will be entered to to win spell binding prizes like a free paddle excursion from Ocmulgee Outdoor Expeditions, ($120 value!).

Where: Amerson River Park Jay Hall Memorial Canoe Launch at the North end

When: Sunday. Check in is from 2-4 p.m., witches will enchant the water together at 3p.m.. Float down the Oxbow and your magical shuttle will appear at the Bragg Jam South River access to take you back. The final shuttle back to the start point leaves at 5:30 p.m.

If there are more events happening this weekend that you think should be added to the list, please send us an email to news@13wmaz.com.