Free Comic Book Day in Macon: Here is how to make the most of it

MACON, Ga. — It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's Free Comic Book Day in Macon.

Free Comic Book Day is on Saturday. It's a day meant to promote comics and literacy in people of all ages.

Popular publishers like DC and Marvel will release comics featuring your favorite superheroes, and independent publishers will give you the chance to discover new stories.

You can check out which comics are free on the Free Comic Book Day website.

"It gets families involved with reading. It gets kids interested in reading something that they might not necessarily pickup," co-owner of Fanboy Collectibles and Comics Monique Huffman said.

On the lineup are comics featuring the Avengers, Spiderman, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and even ones for Animal Crossing and the Nightmare Before Christmas.

At Huffman's store, local author and comic writer Nancy Collins will hold a book signing. They are also planning for a storewide sale on other merchandise.

In downtown Macon, Comics Plus is also getting in the days celebrations. They plan to have a storewide sale and a prize raffle.

"We got a nice staff, it's going to be really fun. We have comic books we have a whole bunch of other stuff that you might be interested in. Just a great atmosphere to kind of get yourself into the comic world," owner Jennifer Berkner said.

If you're not into comics but would like to start, Berkner says you can start by finding characters you enjoy.

"If you've seen a movie and you're like 'oh I like this character' or you've seen a manga or something that you might like or another book and we can base a character who's similar off of that, that would be a good place to figure out what you might be into," she said.

Huffman says you can also just ask the staff for help.

"Honestly, come into a comic book store, ask the people who work there for recommendations because literally what we do is read comic books. Certainly myself and my husband Mike, we're the two owners here, we read as many things as we can," Huffman said.

Fanboy Comic and Collectibles is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. They are located at 2390 Ingleside Avenue.