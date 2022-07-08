Here's events and activities happening in Macon with #scene13

MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
SATURDAY:
- Find Your Center Yoga will be at Fall Line Brewing Co. at 11 a.m.
Get to class early to purchase a beer-mosa, and make sure to stick around afterwards to grab our one time only, donut + beer flight.
Registration is not required, and make sure to bring your mat.
- Funk Fest is happening at Just Tap'd from 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.
DJ CL33BO will be playing on the patio starting at 5 p.m. and playing until 8 p.m.
Sour candy with beer pairings, sour candy sugar rims, lemon glaze dough-knots, and lemon pepper chicken pizza will all be featured.
- Startup Studios is hosting a Craft Beer Bar on Saturday from 2 p.m.- 9 p.m.
The studio is offering a Beer Tasting Special at their craft beer bar, and you can choose up to 6 beers/ciders/seltzers from the drink menu.
Beer Tasting Special
$9 (4, 5oz tastings + 1 can)
$12 (6, 5oz tastings + 1 can)
SUNDAY:
- The Macon Film Guild is hosting a screening and discussion of "Official Competition" at the Douglass Theater on Sunday, with showings at 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.
The film is subtitled, a Comedy/Drama, 1 hour 55 min., and Rated R for language and some nudity.
Directed by Argentine duo Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn and starring Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz, the feature hilariously studies the relationships between a movie’s directors, actors and audience without compromising its comedic edge.
- A Fall Open House & Rhonda Miller Exhibit will be featured at The Creative Alternative on Sunday from 2 - 5 p.m.
You can sign up for after school classes and music lessons, including Clay, Portfolio, and S.T.E.A.M.
The fall featured artist is Rhonda Miller, who will be exhibiting her artwork. A collection of great teachers’ artwork will also be on display.
There will be snacks and activities, including clay art crafts and ukulele sing-a-longs.
- Startup Studios is hosting a comedy show Sunday from 8 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. called,Funny How? An Abstract Comedy Happening' by Clockwork Comedy.
Forget everything you thought you knew about standard issue stand-up comedy, and watch as comics test their craft against a veritable battery of trials and tribulations curated specifically for your amusement.
Bring your thirst for comedy and for a selection of craft brews and browse works of art from various artists.
