Blue Man Group meets Picasso: interactive art show, Artrageous, comes to the Grand Opera House for one night only

MACON, Ga. — A new art show is coming to Macon this First Friday. The group says the show is like The Blue Man Group meets Picasso.

Artrageous is an interactive music and art circus coming to the Grand Opera House.

"Get ready to be surprised, get ready for excitement, variety from these really multitalented artists who are going to put on a dazzling show," Director of Arts Marketing for the Grand Julia Morrison said.

The performers say they are a troupe of misfit creatives with varied talents who now come together and entertain audiences across the country.

"They all kind of came together to put this show and bring it out on the road for you just like artists in olden times used to do to dazzle and excite audiences," Morrison said.

On Friday, performers will create a masterpiece with audiences involvement all while doing tricks, singing songs, and so much more. Morrison says the show is fun for the whole family.

"It's got the kind of circus feel, it's got that kind of art and music feel. If you're an art lover, you're going to love this show and it's super family-friendly -- bring the kids," she said.

The show is one night only on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $30 and youth tickets are $15.