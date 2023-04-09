Pulling Back the Curtain: Macon Little Theatre announces new show season

The new season features five mainstage shows with classics everyone will love and, for the first time ever, a new series called MLT After Dark.

MACON, Ga. — Theatergoers should be on the lookout for a new set of performances coming up at Macon Little Theatre.

The new season features five mainstage shows with classics everyone will love and, for the first time ever, a new series called MLT After Dark. It'll showcase some more adult-themed shows like Avenue Q and Carrie.

Artistic Director JP Haynie says the season is about keeping the theatre's loyal season members, while also reaching out to new people who may have never seen a show there but could become repeat theatregoers.

"Art can really only thrive if we're constantly bringing in new communities and new people who are excited about seeing it, so we really hope this after dark series will provide sort of a different way for us to present newer works or edgier works," he said.

The title for this season is Pulling Back the Curtain, and Macon Little Theatre is aiming to truly showcase all that goes into their productions.

There will also be some bonus shows, featuring shows for young audiences and performers, as well as some concert and cabaret styled events.

"Macon Little Theatre is the oldest continually operating theatre in the southeast. Community theatre really can't happen without a community of people, so pulling back the curtain is sort of letting our audience and our community in on everything that goes on in producing theatre and behind the scenes. That's why we're excited to be adding all these new different ways to see theatre and art in our space," said Haynie.

Here's the full list of shows you can see at Macon Little Theatre:

Murder on the Orient Express: Sept 9-19, 2022

Carrie: Oct 21-30, 2022

Beauty and the Beast: Dec 2-11, 2022

Avenue Q: Feb 10-19, 2022

Lost in Yonkers: March 31- April 9, 2023

The Wolves: May 12-21, 2023

Young Frankenstein: July 14-23, 2023