Macon Sculpture Walk adds 4 new works for public display

The public art program features artists from Central Georgia and across the country.

MACON, Ga. — If you're walking around downtown Macon, you might see some new artwork made to enhance your daily stroll.

It’s all part of the Macon Sculpture Walk, a public art program featuring artists from Central Georgia and across the country.

The program is hosted by the 567 Center for Renewal who, through art grants, is able to display public art in downtown Macon. The works will be available to view year-round and some may even become permanent installations.

“We want to expand the public art in Macon and this is a great way to do it because no matter where you are downtown, you might catch something,” said Fine Art Director Jaime Adams.

This year's walk includes four new artists. Some artists have submitted in be in the walk before, such as Indiana brothers Alex and Greg Mendez with works titled “To Bee, or Not to Bee” and “Ruin.” Their work is located at Third Street Park.

Cecelia Moseley is new to the program and has a piece titled “Panel Installation” on Cherry Street outside the Dempsey Apartments.

The newest local artist to the walk is James Bodell with his piece “Diversity United." The work is one long, continuous piece of metal where the only welds are at the base. The rest of the sculpture is a set of seven rings that Bodell shaped to lean in several different directions.

“Each piece is a different location and looks different and in some cases I used different colors in them to show the diversity of life,” said Bodell.

Art was not his first choice of career. He was an engineering student and didn’t start making art full time until he moved to Macon in 2005. He describes his art style as 'abstract minimalism.'

Bodell says getting to work with his hands for so many years gave him a love of metal working. Many of his pieces are made from recycled metal and he uses his welding skills to turn junk into gems.

“The thing I like most about sculpture is, it changes as you move around it. You have 360-degree perspectives if you divide it up and it continually changes and it can change how you feel about it too,” he said.

To see where all the pieces in the Macon Sculpture Walk are located, you can check out the map below or go to their Facebook page.