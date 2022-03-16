Bibb deputies need help identifying person accused of vandalizing new Macon Transit Authority mural

The artwork took muralist and Georgia College professor Abraham Abebe 23 days to complete. The tag is covering an intricate part of the work.

MACON, Ga. — One of the murals on the Macon-Bibb Transit Authority was vandalized last Wednesday and although they have plans to restore the mural now, they need your help identifying the vandal.

The tag, which was left on March 9, covers one of the birds in a newly installed mural titled “The Spirit of Macon.”

“This mural has been really embraced by the whole community and you can imagine our shock and horror when someone saw it driving down the street, they saw this tag,” said MTA Public Information Officer Jami Gaudet.

The artwork is the newest addition to a wall of murals on the Macon-Bibb Transit Authority building. It took muralist and Georgia College professor Abraham Abebe 23 days to complete.

The full work was just unveiled in late January.

“We are not going to be deterred by one lone vandal. This also, it’s important to note, is not just a crime -- it’s a felony... We are more determined than ever to repaint it so the community can continue to enjoy it,” said Gaudet.

Abebe is planning to come to Macon Thursday to begin the repainting process.

“It’s a very delicate operation because it covers so much of some very intricate designs on the mural,” said Gaudet.

The Macon-Bibb Transit Authority is working with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office to identify the person who tagged the mural and they need the community's help.

Gaudet says that the tag is widely recognized in the community and she hopes someone will come forward with information as to who vandalized the piece.

If anyone has any information about this case they can call Investigator Jean Lebeuf at (478)-310-3984 or email jlebeuf@maconbibb.us.