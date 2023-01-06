Three Artists, One night: New art exhibit at 567 Center shows you new perspectives

Example video title will go here for this video

All three men create in different mediums from painting, to photography, to collage work, but each work allows viewers to understand each artist on a personal level from how they feel about the world and how they feel about themselves.

Three artists with three unique styles all in one night. Point of View: A multi-artist narrative is an art show opening at the 567 Center for Renewal on June First Friday.

Kevin 'Scene' Lewis :

Kevin 'Scene' Lewis is a muralist and painter. His art is about culture with elements of fantasy and surrealism. Lewis' works are largely portraits showing figures in space with wings or in other supernatural settings.

He says he wants people to think when they see his work.

"I hope that it's visually stimulating and pleasing, but also makes you ask questions about the subject matter, and I hope that you learn something from it -- that's my biggest hope," he said.

Lewis says he's a big fan of the other men in the show and is honored to work with them.