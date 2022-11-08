Perry Players hope to take you to Narnia in their production of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

Director Hanna Kemp says that this show is something for the whole family.

PERRY, Ga. — If you want to take a trip to a magical land this month, the Perry Players are putting on a production of a childhood favorite The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe.

Beginning on August 25, the players will be taking you to the mystical land of Narnia during their production.

Director Hanna Kemp says that this show is something for the whole family.

“We’re aiming for it to be the most immersive experience as possible. This one is really aimed on transporting you to the world of Narnia,” Kemp said.

She says the shows crew accomplishes this by adding cinematic elements like a soundtrack that they created themselves for the show, as well as through special effects and puppetry.

Kemp says the type of production this is makes it stand out in the community.

“It’s a different type of show than you normally see locally because we have a lot of musicals, we don't have a lot of straight plays, we don't have a lot of straight plays that are this large of scale. So, that's what I'm excited to bring,” she said.

This is Kemp’s third production as a director. She says she is usually an actor, but she loves directing because she can see a specific vision for her shows.

“I think my favorite thing about directing is casting the show and making sure I can make that come to life. We had amazing turn outs at auditions, tons of people came in, way more than I could handle the talent of,” she said.

Kemp says she loves getting to put on this show for the community because she has always loved the world of Narnia. Once she got into acting and then director, putting on this production just made sense.

“Like I think I said before, it’s a very soul satisfying experience to do this production in particular,” she said.

Kemp hopes that people who loved the Chronicles of Narnia books by British author C. S. Lewis will also love this show.

“We’re really hoping that those who grew up with Narnia, like I did, and those who just wish that they could go there would feel like it when they came to see the show,” Kemp said.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe will be coming to the Perry Players Community Theatre on August 25- September 4. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays- Saturdays and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.

You can get tickets on the Perry Players website.