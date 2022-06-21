StARTup Studios is holding an open call for artwork in the second annual Pumpkin Patch

During the event, the community is invited to come down to purchase or admire the creations of several Central Georgia artists.

MACON, Ga. — If you're an artist looking to showcase your work this upcoming fall, Startup Studios in Macon has an opportunity for you.

They are asking for artists to submit their work to be a part of their second annual Pumpkin Patch.

Last year's show had 13 artists featured and this year owners of Startup Studios, Bryan and Yen-Ting Beck say they hope more join in.

They got the idea from a tradition of having a glass pumpkin patch at the art schools they attended. As a glass studio, they wanted to get in on the tradition but do it in their own way.

"We decided last year for our first one that we wanted to include other artists that work in different media as well," Bryan said.

The studio is accepting up to 30 works by each artist and the medium is up to the creator. You can submit paintings, ceramics, glass, and in whatever design or shape the artist wants as long as it's pumpkin-themed.

Bryan and Yen-Ting say that some artists use the event to get out of a creative block in the fall. One artist, in particular, prefers to work from a topic.

"She can start working on something that's pumpkin-related, expand ideas, and just play around with materials," Yen-Ting said.

During the event, the community is invited to come down to Startup Studios to purchase or admire the creations of several Central Georgia artists.

Bryan says the price range for pumpkins varies. He's seen some as low as $5 and as much as $100-200.

He says that people enjoy seeing the pumpkins and at last year's event they sold out of several hundred pumpkins within two hours.

"We enjoy doing it because it is a lot of fun and you never know what anybody is going to be making and showing," he said.

The opening reception for the second annual pumpkin patch will be Sept. 2 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The event will include light snacks and live music.

If you would like to submit work, send 5 image samples to thestartupstudios@gmail.com. For more submission information check out the Startup Studios website.