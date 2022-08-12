The 567 Center has something for everyone on your Christmas list in the Favorite Things exhibit

The December show features work from 20 artists from across Central Georgia. All the work is priced at $100 or under.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — You might not be able to enjoy raindrops on roses or whiskers on kittens at the 567 Center for Renewal this month.

But, you will find something nice to give your loved ones during their Favorite Things exhibit.

The December show features work from 20 artists from across Central Georgia. All the work is priced at $100 or under.

"A lot of people just can't choose. We have so many affordable gifts from small ornaments and magnets to small wine toppers to art that is just well priced and you could still put it on your wall and people would think it would be worth much more than $100," Fine Arts Director Jamie Adams said.

She says the center took submissions from local artists for the exhibit. They took everything great about Central Georgia art and brought it together for one, diverse show.

"We've got jewelry, we've got hangable art, we've got ornaments, trays, incense holders, things that are functional and things that are just for your viewing pleasure," Adams said.

Most everything in the exhibit is handmade and some items were created right in the basement of the 567 Center.

"This exhibit is so special because we bring so many artists together. Not only do they get to meet each other and meet the public and really get to see the thriving community all at once that they live in of local artists but they also get to display with and get inspired by the other work," Adams said

She says this exhibit is a good way to check off everyone on your Christmas list.

"We see people walk out with 7 to 14 items just because they found something for everyone, whether it's an elegant piece of jewelry for a flute for your child to play," Adams said.

The 567 Center for Renewal is open on Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.