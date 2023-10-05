Visit Macon celebrates National Travel and Tourism week with events in downtown Macon

President of Visit Macon, Gary Wheat, says Macon is special because of its citizens.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Macon has become a hot tourism destination. This week Visit Macon has events for both tourists and locals to enjoy.

It's all for National Travel and Tourism Week. The weeklong holiday is meant to celebrate the travel industry and and it's impact on the community.

"For us here at Visit Macon it allows us to celebrate our industry but also educate and advocate for our industry here in Macon," President of Visit Macon, Gary Wheat, said.

So far, Visit Macon had the official launch of Photo Spots in the Tour Macon App, had a celebration for first responders, educators, and county employees, and dedicated their theatre Macon icon to downtown innovator Steven Fulbright.

On Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., there will be a special Macon Music Revue at Grant's Lounge, film screenings of '42' and 'Need for Speed' over the weekend, and more.

Macon has been recently featured in a number of national publications as a top tourism spot. Wheat says it is all because a lot of hard work is coming to fruition.

"Putting our name out there, working with these travel writers, bringing them to town and showcasing what a destination that we have," he said.

Wheat says Visit Macon supports 4,600 tourism and hospitality jobs in Macon-Bibb County.

He says people visiting Macon brings around $12 million annually in local taxes that save citizens of Macon around $580 a year in property taxes.

Wheat says that Macon is special because of citizens.

"The one thing over and over that visitors will remember about any trip is their interaction with the local residents and I think we have tons of storytellers and ambassadors here in Macon-Bibb County and I think that's what makes us special as a destination," Wheat said.

He says even though Macon is where soul lives, the soul of the city goes much farther than just its music.

"It's our people, it's our history, it's our culture, it's our food, everything, and I think for us that's what makes it unique. We have our own story to tell and here at Visit Macon we're happy to be those storytellers," Wheat said.