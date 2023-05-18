Visit Macon relaunches Macon Photo Spots with new in app tour

Visit Macon suggests if you take photos in any of the spots to use the hashtags #VisitMacon or #MaconMemories.

MACON, Ga. — There are many places to take beautiful photos in Central Georgia. A new app tour has made it easier to have fun "Macon" memories.

Visit Macon recently re-launched Macon Photo Spots to show both visitors and citizens some of the most Instagram worthy spots around town.

"It was a way of activating downtown and giving people a way to engage with the community," Marketing and Creative Manager for Visit Macon Anna Richards said.

The program began in 2018 through funds from a Downtown Challenge grant, but now with a new look and new decals, you have a guide to each spot in the palm of your hand.

To take the tour, just open the Tour Macon app and click on photo spots. There, you can can map to lead you to iconic spots like the H&H mural, the Cotton Avenue Plaza, and a new edition to photo spot, the NELS Building at Triangle Arts Macon.

"I think photography and social media are such a big part of tourism especially so it's really helpful just to give people these really great spots to go and take photos and to make memories while their here," Richards said.

All the spots aren't just in downtown Macon. There are other noteworthy locations like The Big House gates and the fountain in Tattnall Square Park.

Richards says while visitors enjoy the app, it's also great for Maconites to tour their home in a new way.

"I know some people have used it on their morning walks with their dogs and have been taking photos of their dogs at each spot or just like a new way to do a photo scavenger hunt," she said.

Richards also suggests if you take photos in any of the spots to use the hashtags #VisitMacon or #MaconMemories.