'It's going to be a lot of fun': Here is what you can expect on the Macon Little Theatre stage for its 90th season

The goal of this season is to have a little something for everyone to enjoy.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Theatre lovers prepare because Macon Little Theatre is on the verge of entering its 90th show season. Here is what you can expect.

"The theatre was founded in 1934. There are a few older theatres but none that have been continually operating like us. We are the oldest continually operating theatre," artistic director JP Haynie said.

He says they take great pride in their history and hope to provide an excellent season for the Central Georgia community.

Macon Little Theatre is kicking off next season with Broadway's longest-running musical, "Chicago."

The following performances are Elf the Musical, Agatha Christie's Mousetrap, Boeing, Boing, and The Prom.

"We think it's going to be a lot of fun. It has a wide range of opportunity for actors of all ages, all ethnicities to tell a lot of different stories throughout our year," Haynie said.

MLT: After Dark, which curates mature shows for adult audiences, will have performances of the musicals Reefer Madness and Spring Awakening.

This season also offers added children's theatre productions as well as bonus cabaret and concert-style shows.

"It's going to be one of our most diverse seasons ever where we're having more artists work on more projects," Haynie said.

The goal of this season is to have a little something for everyone to enjoy.

"For a long time, Macon Little Theatre has been a very traditional theatre, and while we're still trying to hold onto some of those traditions, we're also trying to make room for some of these new stories and experiences," he said.

Haynie says one of the coolest things for him is seeing people who have grown up on the Macon Little Theatre stage.

"You know, we have actors who are now in their 20s coming back and playing leading roles in some of our mainstage shows, well their first show here was at five years old, working on one of our theatre for young artist pieces, and they just sort of made theatre an important part of their life."