Daredevil driver will compete in Magnolia Soap Box Derby

"Meet us there because you're not going to beat us there," Marionne Redding trash talked.

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, the Magnolia Soap Box Derby will be rocking and 'rolling.'

Marionne Redding is part of the 2023 Team Leadership crew. She admits she's never helped to build something like a car, and she's never even been to a derby.

"They were telling each other what we was going to need different things so I told them this is all foreign to me so I'll bring a hammer. So I showed up with this petite hammer," she said with a big smile.

At 5 foot 2, she's the smallest - and the only - woman on the four person squad.

Maybe that hammer didn't do much, but Redding found a way to contribute.

"I volunteered to be the driver so my class members are saying I'm crazy for doing it," she recalled.

Handmade cars race about 350 feet down a hill. They can get up to 30 miles an hour, and then crash into bales of hay to come to a complete stop.

None of this fazes Marionne.

"I consider myself a racecar driver anyway, courtesy of my son. I have to make an impression with him," she stated.

The crew hopes the car makes an impression too. They inherited the frame, tore it all down, and put their own spin on the design.

"We used some good hard steel. We used on this part to cover it," she said.

The Magnolia Soap Box Derby dates back to 2009, and they say that rain or shine, it will go off.

"I think it's' going to make it more interesting even if it's raining," Redding surmised.

Slick cars on wet streets, and some trash talking to boot.