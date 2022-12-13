DC Young Fly, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller set to take stage in Macon

The 85 South Show Live will come to Macon in 2023 but tickets go on sale this week.

MACON, Ga. — Three comedians are coming to Macon in 2023 as part of their 85 South Show Live tour, according to a release from the Macon Centreplex.

DC Young Fly, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller first teamed up in Steve Harvey’s studio as part of a podcast that showcased their improv, freestyling and roasting skills.

The three are now taking that chemistry across the country with their live show. The trio is also featured on Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'n Out.

Between the three they have over 2 million YouTube subscribers with over half a billion views.

They will perform live at the Macon Coliseum on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. but the Centreplex Insider List allows customers to be a part of the presale starting at 10 a.m. on Dec. 15.