Disney World announces 50th anniversary celebration plans

The popular theme park will hit the milestone anniversary on Oct. 1.

ORLANDO, Fla. — “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” is headed to Walt Disney World this fall as the theme park giant turns 50-years-old.

Disney officially opened to guests in Orlando, Florida on Oct. 1, 1971, and the rest is history. The theme parks namesake Walt Disney and his teams spent years crafting the now recognizable staple.

Five-decades has left a lot of time for the theme park to expand on Walt's dream. It's something Disney says took imagining, planning and developing.

"In the five decades since, the vacation destination continued to expand with new stories, characters and adventures to cherish for a lifetime," Disney wrote in a release.

To help guests celebrate the milestone anniversary, Walt Disney World is hosting a roughly 18-month celebration featuring new experiences at all four parks and "EARidescent décor."

Mickey, Minnie and their friends will also be dressed in "sparkling new looks," while Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom will show off new gold enhancements.

Disney says it has some other trick up its sleeve that will be announced at a later time.

Click here for more information on “The World’s Most Magical Celebration."