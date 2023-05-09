Former Falcons player Kroy Biermann files for divorce from former 'Real Housewife of Atlanta' star Kim Zolciak

Both parties are claiming their marriage is way past reconciliation.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former "Real Housewife of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak is making headlines with a pending divorce as she looks to part ways from her husband, Former Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann.

Fulton County Superior Court documents show Bierman filed for divorce on May 5, two days before Zolciak's complaint was filed. Her court documents claim they separated around April 30. Zolciak and Biermann have been lawfully married since Nov. 11, 2011.

Zolciak is well-known from her days of being on Bravo's hit Housewives franchise. Her relationship with Biermann was also put in the spotlight, which resulted in the couple getting their own show, "Don't Be Tardy."

Both parties are claiming their marriage is way past reconciliation.

According to court documents, Biermann is requesting permanent, sole legal and physical custody of the four minor children they have together, along with child support and alimony.

Whereas Zolciak is requesting primary physical and joint legal custody in addition to child support and alimony.

Both parties want all other marital assets and debt accrued during marriage to be split between the pair equitably.

Legal matters get more complicated where their real estate properties are concerned.

Documents filed by Biermann's legal team show at the end of the divorce he wants to be awarded certain separate property he claims he brought to the marriage in addition to exclusive use and possession of their Alpharetta home. If awarded, Biermann also wants to prevent Zolciak from coming to the joint home after she moves out.

However, Zolciak's filings claim she is unaware of any properties outside of the Alpharetta house that Biermann may own.