Meet the Emory University student who will appear on 'Jeopardy!' next week

In 2018, Maya Wright placed third in Jeopardy!'s High School Tournament. Now, she's a senior at Emory University looking for a re-match.

ATLANTA — Who will be the champ of Jeopardy!'s High School Reunion Tournament? Emory University student Maya Wright is hoping to win big on NBC's trivia show.

Growing up in Peachtree City, Wright told Emory University that Jeopardy! was a weekday evening routine at her childhood home. In 2018, she placed third in Jeopardy!'s High School Tournament. Now, she's a senior at Emory University looking for a re-match.

On Monday, Feb. 20, Wright will face off against Rohit Kataria, who is a junior at Nashville's Vanderbilt University, and Audrey Sarin – a senior at California Polytechnic State University.

The high school reunion tournament is set to air on NBC from Feb. 20 through March 9. Be sure to check your local listings to watch. In Atlanta, you can watch the tournament on weekday evenings on 11Alive at 7:30 p.m. EST.

A total of 27 former contestants will reunite to compete in the 14-day tournament with a $100,000 grand prize and spot on Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions.