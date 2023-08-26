Buckhead bar incident leads to arrests of 'Love and Hip Hop': Atlanta reality stars

According to law enforcement, the fight happened at the Lucca Lounge on Pharr Road around 11:40 p.m. on Friday night.

ATLANTA — A fight at a Buckhead bar Friday night ended with reality show stars from "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta" in handcuffs, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Law enforcement officials said the fight happened at the Lucca Lounge on Pharr Road in Buckhead around 11:40 p.m. on Friday. APD said that four people had gotten into a fight with the security guards, and when an officer tried to de-escalate, they became physically aggressive with him.

With help from other security guards, the officer was able to get all four people to leave the bar. APD said the fight started because the guard had previously asked them to go, and they refused.

Three "Love and Hip Hop" stars were arrested in connection with the incident: two women from the Atlanta franchise and one man from the Hollywood show. There was also a fourth man, but whether he was associated with the franchise remains unclear.