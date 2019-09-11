GRAY, Ga. — Professional chainsaw carving is not a job title you hear every day, but this weekend you can find over 70 chainsaw-wielding artists in Gray, Georgia.

They are all in town for the Chaptacular Chainsaw Carving Bash. The annual event began 12 years ago in an effort to raise money for people with cystic fibrosis.

After getting diagnosed with the genetic disorder, Luke Nelson's family decided to start raising awareness.

"I've never let it hold me back before," says Nelson. "But there are people who are affected a lot worse than I am. I'm just thankful and lucky to be as healthy as I am to be able to give back to those who aren't as fortunate as I am."

What began as a mix of fundraising and art has now formed into a tight-knit community of wood carvers from around the world.

"We've all gotten so close over the years," says Nelson. "It really just means a lot to get together and spend some time and come together for this purpose."

The bash features carvers from over 30 states and 2 carvers from England and Brazil.

Chaptacular Chainsaw Carving Bash slither into Chaptacular today and tomorrow 🐍 #chaptacular2019

The event also has live music, food trucks, an art auction, and a quick carve event. In the quick carve, over 40 artists carve up pieces in one arena in under 45 minutes.

A team of carvers led by Abby Peterson and Andrew Mallon worked for over four days to create a 25-feet-tall sasquatch statue for the bash.

The event runs from 9-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 541 Hungerford Road in Gray.

All donations and proceeds go towards the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

