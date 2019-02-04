MACON, Ga. — In just a few days, thousands of pieces of decorative and functional pottery will be on display and up for sale from artists across Georgia and the southeast.

Macon Arts Alliance is kicking off their 14th annual Fired Works exhibition and sale on Saturday to the general public, which will last through April 14.

Executive Director of Macon Arts Alliance Julie Wilkerson says more than 60 potters' work will be showcased at the event. This year's featured artists are Laura Cooper and Janet McGregor Dunn.

"We want some of our popular artists back, but we also want to mix some of those artists that come every year with new artists that people haven't seen before, so that it's not the same old show," Wilkerson said. "So we have all the stuff that everybody knows they want, and then we also have some new artists we're really very excited about as well."

In addition to the sale, Wilkerson says they're hosting different workshops, including two free children's workshops for ages 5 to 12 on April 6 and 13.

"Those are free, but we do ask people to pre-register online. They can go to maconartsalliance.org and sign their child up," Wilkerson said.

Other workshops available are two clay workshops on April 9 and 11 at the round building in Central City Park and two wheel-turning workshops on April 10 and 13 at the 567 Center for Renewal. Both require an admission fee.

"They're led by teachers, so you don't have to be someone experienced in what you're doing, and also we take those and they are glazed and fired, so it may leave a piece of clay, you know that you just feel like is just molded clay, but it will come back a beautiful piece of pottery." Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson says her favorite part of the exhibition is understanding the connection between our Georgia red clay and the art of ceramics.

"Our clay is shipped all over the world for people to produce art, and it's also being produced here in Central Georgia for thousands of years," Wilkerson said. "So just making that connection between the clay that's here and our history and the people that lived here, and often times we're doing the same things in a lot of the same ways."

General admission costs $5 and includes unlimited visits.

The 14th annual Fired Works exhibition and sale will take place from April 6-14 at the round building in Central City Park. Times vary. Click here for a full schedule.

A preview party will be held on Friday starting at 6 p.m., if you'd like to get a sneak peek of the art available. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 the day of. The general exhibition doesn't start until Saturday.

Click here to purchase any tickets and reserve spaces for workshops.