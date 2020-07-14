Macon 2020 Christmas Made in the South festival canceled

The website says the festival will make it's way to Central Georgia in 2021 on Nov. 5 - 7 at the Macon CentrePlex.

MACON, Ga. — All of the Christmas Made in the South shows for 2020 are canceled.

That includes the Christmas Made in the South festival that was set to come to Macon this Nov.

According to the event website, the annual show is canceled across the Southern United States because of COVID-19.

"It is a sad state for all but we are already planning for our 2021 season and expect to be back stronger and more exciting than ever," the website says.

Every year, the event brings hundreds of vendors and artists selling handcrafted products to Macon.

This year will be a little different.

Folks will still be able to access vendors for the event, so people can still support and purchase products online.

Organizers say they hope to have a link for this resource by Oct.

"We will also be posting many of our artists and craftsmen's work on our official Facebook page in the fall as well as maybe a Facebook Live event. We will keep you updated via e-mail and Facebook," the website says.

The website says the festival will make it's way to Central Georgia in 2021 on Nov. 5 - 7 at the Macon CentrePlex.

"You won't be able to visit Santa, or experience all of the sights, sounds and magic of this holiday event live but at least we can send a little of Christmas Made in the South to your home," the website says.

