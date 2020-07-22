Macon Tracks Running Club 2020 Labor Day Road Race canceled

A Facebook post from the running club's president says the county denied their permit to hold this year's 44th annual race and use county roads.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Tracks Running Club 2020 Labor Day Road Race is canceled.

That's according to the organization's website.

In a Facebook post, running club president F.M. Barron wrote that Macon-Bibb County denied the agency's permit to hold this year's 44th annual race and use county roads.

"I am deeply disappointed to announce that the 2020 Macon Labor Day Road Race will not be held," Barron said.

The running club's officers and board members have been working since the 2019 race to prepare for this year, according to the post.

"The Macon Tracks Running Club officers and board members have worked since last year’s race to plan a great event for this year and regret the county’s decision," Barron said.

Barron thanked the race's sponsors and encouraged the community to support the races that are not canceled.

"Our sponsors have remained loyal and committed to the event, please remember to thank and support them when you can," Barron said. "Consider supporting the few races that are being held. I hope to see you at one of them soon."

