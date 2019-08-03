FORSYTH, Ga. — The annual Forsythia Festival is set to kick off in downtown Forsyth this weekend.

According to Forsythia Festival Chairperson, Tatrabian Jackson, the festival was created 32 years ago by those in Monroe County who wanted to showcase their community.

"We like Forsyth," said Jackson. "That's what this festival is really about, utilizing our locals in terms of handmade arts and crafts and showcasing that at our festivals."

The festival will feature over a hundred arts and crafts and food vendors.

There will also be a kids corner, tailgate toss and a FaithFest singing competition.

Festivities begin Saturday morning at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Boy Scouts.

The arts and crafts festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

There will also be a golf tournament on Friday at noon.

Click here for a full list of events.