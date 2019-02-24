WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Keep Warner Robins Beautiful Youth Advisory Board honored Arbor Day in a special way Saturday morning.

Beginning at 9 a.m., board members set up outside Kroger off of Highway 96 in Warner Robins to hand out free seedlings.

People came by to grab one or a handful of either a red oak or crape myrtle trees.

Elisa Beth Roitzsch is the president of the Youth Advisory Board and she says she's thankful for everyone who stopped by to get a seedling.

"We think the environment needs to be something that needs to be preserved and protected. Handing out trees is a good way to replenish anything we've lost over time and give people a forest in their own backyard, so they can have something to take care of and learn about," Roitzsch said.

The group had around four to six trash bags full of seedlings, and all of them were given away in about two hours.