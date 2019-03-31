MACON, Ga. — The last day of the Cherry Blossom Festival started on Sunday, but the some of the closing night's plans might be fighting the weather.

According to a post on the Cherry Blossom Festival Facebook page, the concert by Macon Pops, inflatables and fireworks are still happening at Middle Georgia State University, but the hot air balloon rides are weather permitting.

Isolated showers possible for Sunday

The post says the balloons cannot tether in winds more than 10 miles per hour, but they will still attempt to glow.

The finale starts at 4 p.m. and is $5 to get in, with kids under 10 being free.

Cherry Blossom Festival, Macon Georgia Close out the last day of the Festival with our Tunes and Balloons Festival Finale! There will be showers in the morning that will clear after lunch. *BALLOONS ARE WEATHER PERMITTING. This means...

