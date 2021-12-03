Countdown to the Pinkest Party on earth: What events are going virtual at the 2021 Cherry Blossom Festival

13WMAZ breaks down which events you can attend, which ones are online and what they're doing to make the Pinkest Party on Earth the safest one.

MACON, Ga. — Macon's Cherry Blossom Festival event will soon be underway for the 39th year, however, things are different this year.

"It's Cherry Blossom time in Macon, Georgia," said former festival Queen Ester Fussell.

Fussell and reigning legacy queen Angela Boykin could not be more excited.

"You see pink waterfalls, people literally adorning their homes with pink poodles and cherry blossom wreaths," said Boykin.

The Cherry Blossom Festival is back from March 18 to the 28, but with new precautions and procedures.

"For the events that we usually host downtown that are usually blocks full of people, those are the ones we moved virtual," Adams said.

According to Events Manager Arah Adams, the wiener dog race, the Cherry Blossom Bed Race and the Cherry Blossom Parade are the only events that are virtual this year.

That means, only participants can attend, but guests can watch on the Cherry Blossom Festival Facebook page.

"Because of what's happening right now, we have to be as safe as we possibly can with this pandemic," Fussell said.

Masks will be required at all events, festival staff will take temperatures, social distancing will take place and all in-person events will be outdoors.

"We planned things accordingly how we had in the past, but adding those cautions and procedures just to make sure everything is safe and comfortable for our guests," Adams said.

Events like the food truck frenzy and tunes and balloons will be the same. If you show up this year, you might even see Alice and Paul's pink poodle named Cherry!

"Usually in the evenings, we go down to Central City and do a walk through and meet some of our fans and friends," Williams said.

The Fiesta Ball is also a fan favorite, but this year, it will be held outdoors.