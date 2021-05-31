'The economic center': Organizers host first Urban Black Festival in Macon

The festival honors and remembers the economic impact that the Greenwood Bottoms neighborhood once had on the city of Macon.

MACON, Ga. — Sunday marked Macon's first Urban Black Festival in the Greenwood Bottoms neighborhood.

It happened right off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Roxy Park.

The festival hosted vendors, community activities, live music, and education programs to honor the history of Black Wall Street.

Organizers chose this last weekend in May to acknowledge the anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre and celebrate the bright future of Macon's Black communities.

"This was the economic center here in Macon along with other economic centers for the African American community. There were black-owned businesses along here, restaurants, hotels, churches, homes, all that was around here, a drug store, everyone loves to talk about the ice cream shop, grocery stores, and of course clubs, there were nightclubs here," says one of the organizers, George Crawley.

Crawley says they do plan to make this an annual event every May.