The exhibit features over 40 unique Christmas trees specially decorated by Central Georgians

MACON, Ga. — Just because we aren't past Thanksgiving doesn't mean we can't embrace the Christmas spirit in full force.

That was the idea for the folks at the Museum of Arts and Sciences as they kicked off their annual Festival of Trees yesterday.

The museum has held the event since 1984, back when it was called 'Our Christmas Best.'

Festival of Trees showcases over 40 custom made Christmas trees designed by people and organizations across Macon.

Museum communications director Sherry Singleton says that the variety of Christmas trees reflects the diversity that you can find around the city of Macon.

"People are just feeling really impassioned by the connections that they make in our community," says Singleton. "All the trees have really spectacular meanings and really are a mirror to our community and all of the wonderful parts that we have and they all reflect themselves here."

Organizations like the Ronald McDonald House Charities, First Presbyterian Day School, and even art students at the museum pitched in with their own take on the classic Christmas tree.

Some are made entirely out of hand written notes or ballet tutus. One tree was transformed into a giant bee hive.

Singleton thinks that the exhibit is the perfect way to truly get into the Christmas spirit.

"Who's not ready for the holidays?" says Singleton. "We hit the ground running putting these trees up and we were so excited to usher something in that feels warm and inviting and happy."