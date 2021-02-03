2021 Georgia National Fair dates scheduled for October

From Oct. 7-17, people can expect 11 days of family fun, entertainment, and fair food to come to Perry.

PERRY, Ga. — The 2021 Georgia National Fair is on and it's scheduled to take place this October.

That's according to a Facebook post from the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter.

"And new surprises that you're not going to want to miss," the post says.

The 32nd annual fair will be held on Oct. 7-17 in Perry. It's 11 days of family fun, entertainment, and fair food.

The Georgia National Fair website will be updated daily. That's where major announcements about the annual even will be shared.