2021 Georgia National Fair dates scheduled for October

PERRY, Ga. — The 2021 Georgia National Fair is on and it's scheduled to take place this October.
That's according to a Facebook post from the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter.
"And new surprises that you're not going to want to miss," the post says.
The 32nd annual fair will be held on Oct. 7-17 in Perry. It's 11 days of family fun, entertainment, and fair food.
The Georgia National Fair website will be updated daily. That's where major announcements about the annual even will be shared.
"Mark your calendars and get ready," the post says.