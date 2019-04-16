With Easter coming up on Sunday, folks around Central Georgia will worship and celebrate in their own ways with Easter egg hunts being one of the most popular festivities.

We've compiled a list of Easter egg hunts in the area:

Thursday, April 18

-Melissa Jones will host an inclusive Easter egg hunt for kids with special needs at 6:30 p.m. at the GCSU Reflection Pool in Milledgeville located at 498 West Green Street

Friday, April 19

-Radiant Church will host 'Light the Night Egg Hunt' from 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Sonny Carter Elementary School located at 5910 Zebulon Road in Macon

Saturday, April 20

-Liberty United Methodist Church in Macon will host lunch with the Easter bunny from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at 7511 Houston Road

-Immanuel Baptist Church of Macon will host an Easter egg hunt/block party from noon-4 p.m. at 828 East Chapman Road

-Georgia Bob's Uncorked in Byron will host an Adult Easter egg hunt & party from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. at 144 Cane River Drive

Sunday, April 21 (Easter)

-Fellowship Bible Baptist Church in Warner Robins will host an Easter extravaganza for kids ages 4-19 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 431 Dunbar Road

If you know of any Easter egg hunts or events to the list, send us a Facebook message or send an email to news@13wmaz.com.

Happy Easter, straight from the heart!