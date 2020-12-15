Here's what you need to know about VP Pence's Macon visit

Vice President Pence is set to speak at the Defend the Majority rally at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport on Thursday afternoon

MACON, Ga. — Vice President Mike Pence is making a stop in Macon on Thursday afternoon.

A news release from the Georgia GOP says the vice president is traveling to Columbus first, and then he's headed to Macon later that day.

Pence is set to deliver remarks at the Defend the Majority Rally, as he and others aim to help Republicans keep the U.S. Senate majority.

The rally will be held at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport located at 1000 Terminal Drive.

Doors open at noon and the program starts at 2 p.m.

Senator David Perdue, Senator Kelly Loeffler, and Commissioner Bubba McDonald will join Pence at the rally.