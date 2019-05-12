CENTERVILLE

Annual Lighted Christmas Parade : On Saturday, Dec. 7 the City of Centerville is hosting its 10th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade. The parade route begins at Thomson Middle School, goes down North Houston Lake Boulevard, and concludes at the Houston County Galleria. It starts at 7 p.m.

COCHRAN

Winter Wonderland Express : Pilot Club of Cochran is sponsoring its Winter Wonderland Express at Heartland EMS on the Cochran bypass. There will be over 100 decorated trees, a train trolley to ride, Santa and Mrs. Claus, real people dressed in character costumes like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Black Panther, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Batman, and several princess characters. It is open on Dec 5, 7, 13, and 14 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person.

GRAY

4th Annual Elf Extravaganzalorious Day: On Sunday, Dec. 8, ACE of Gray is hosting a movie day and scavenger hunt from 12-3 p.m. They're showing the Elf on a Shelf movie, and Santa will be available for pictures. There will be discounts on select items.

MACON

Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza : The Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza kickoff is on Nov. 29 in downtown Macon. The kickoff will have a light show will that will synchronize live with a Macon Pops orchestra performance. The lights will run every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and feature several events between Nov. 29 and Jan. 3.

Holly Jolly Trolley Tour: Macon Trolley is hosting tours to view the lights of Macon this holiday season every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night from Nov. 29 to Dec. 28. There will be a tour at 6 and 7:30 p.m. for each date, and tours start at the Rookery on Cherry Street. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

Christmas in Downtown: On Dec. 14 from 2-7 p.m. on First Street and Rosa Parks Square there will be free hot chocolate and s'mores, selfies with Santa, live music, and even snow. Vendors will also be out selling hand-crafted items.

RELATED: Downtown Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza kicks off

MILLEDGEVILLE

Christmas Parade: On Sunday, Dec. 8, Milledgeville will be hosting their Christmas Parade starting at 3 p.m. The parade will begin at the south gate of Georgia Military College, then go to Elbert Street and down West Hancock, before turning south toward Piggly Wiggly.

MONROE COUNTY

Jingle Fest : The Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce is holding a free Jingle Fest from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m on Nov. 30. inside Momentum Christian Church on North Lee Street. There will be holiday decor, unique finds for the kids, and gifts from artists and local businesses for sale. Santa Claus will tell stories at the top of each hour from 10 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., then take pictures with children.

RELATED: Jingle Fest kicks off the holiday season in Forsyth

Hometown Holidays Parade : On Thursday, Dec. 5, the 30th anniversary Hometown Holidays Parade will conclude Jingle Fest. The lighted parade will come through downtown Forsyth at 7 p.m.

Plantation Christmas : Take a tour of Jarrell Plantation decorated for the holidays on Dec. 7 from 3-8 p.m. At 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, there will be live music, warm cider, cookies, and story time with Mrs. Claus. People can also craft and send a letter to Santa. Activities will be held from 3-6 p.m. Tours by lantern light will be held after dark from 6-8 p.m. by reservation. Admission ranges from $4 to $6.50.

PEACH COUNTY

Toys and HYPE (Helping Young People Excel): On Sunday, Dec. 1 the City of Fort Valley is having its annual Christmas toy giveaway event at Fort Valley Festival Park. There will be a toy giveaway from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and a free GiveBack Concert from 6-9 p.m. There will also be live music, food, drinks, and resources for the community. Tickets for the concert can be picked up at Fort Valley City Hall. Click here to register for the toy giveaway; registration is required. Call 478-227-0100 ext. 5 for more information.

Breakfast with Santa: At Lane Southern Orchards on Dec. 14 from 8-10 a.m. there will be breakfast and pictures with Santa. A kid's breakfast is $3.99 and an adult breakfast is $6.99.

PERRY

Festival of Trees: The 2019 Festival of Trees kicks off Friday, Dec. 6 at the Perry Welcome Center starting at 8:30 a.m. You'll be able to view the trees on Dec. 6-7 and 9-14. Click here for the hours.

Christmas Parade: On Saturday, Dec. 7, the parade starts at 10 a.m. on Washington Street.

WARNER ROBINS

Toy Drive and Visit with Santa: Heritage Memorial Funeral Home will be hosting an open house and visit from Santa Claus on Dec. 6 from 6-8:30 p.m. There will be a toy drive for Tots For Tots, coffee, hot chocolate, candy canes, and other refreshments. There will also be a raffle where people can win a prize to Callaway Gardens Fantasy in Lights.

Warner Robins Christmas Parade: Rigby's will hold the 62nd Annual Warner Robins Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 7 at 4 p.m. This year’s theme is Robins Rock’n Christmas, and the parade’s Grand Marshall will be the POW/MIA Chair of Honor.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

You can get paid $1,000 to binge watch Christmas movies

VERIFY: Are real or fake Christmas trees safer?

VERIFY: Has Central Georgia ever had a white Christmas on record?

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.