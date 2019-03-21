KATHLEEN, Ga. — Matt Arthur Elementary School in Kathleen held a Cinderella Ball Thursday morning.

First grade teacher, Joni Lee, says the school held the ball as a way to teach students ball room etiquette. She says it's a tradition at the school that's 19 years strong as it started the year the school opened.

Houston County Superintendent Dr. Scoot acted as prince charming and escorted the principal of the school, Dr. Varee Harrell into the ball. Many of the teachers wore ball gown and taught the students etiquette and how to dance the waltz.