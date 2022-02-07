Here is what Central Georgians had to say about the Warner Robins Independence Day Concert

The 39th annual concert did get some slight showers but that didn't stop people from enjoying the show.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — There was live music, plenty of food and plenty of people from all over Central Georgia who traveled to the 39th annual Independence Day concert in Warner Robins.

Here are some thoughts from people who came out and enjoyed the red, white and blue festivities.

Nate, Logan and Lucas Lyon came with their parents. Logan said he was "really liking the music."

There were three bands that came out to bring the upbeat live music to Warner Robins.

Company of Crows, Atlanta Rhythm, and Con Funk Shun. DJ Chico was also there to keep the crowd moving a grooving while there was a rain delay during Atlanta Rhythm's playing time.

Diane from Macon said "We don't have anything like this in Macon on the 4th of July and it's just wonderful to celebrate our nations independence."

This is the 39th year that the city of Warner Robins has put this red, white and blue celebration. Susie Hilton drove from Dublin to see the concert. She's glad she came in memory of her father.

"I really love the fireworks. I think about my dad. He was marine vet and we lost him July 6, 2017," Hilton said.

While there was a rain delay, some people stayed and enjoyed the breeze that the slight drizzle of rain brought to the city. Jennifer McNear from Warner Robins came with her husband. She said it was her first time coming to an event like this.

"The wind feels good, that little breeze, a little rain. It feels real good," McNear said.

If you weren't able to make this event there are other Independence Day event going on all weekend in Central Georgia.