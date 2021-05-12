Mayor Toms says the night will begin with music from AJ the DJ, then the opening act Leah Belle Faser, and afterward, Callista Clarke will hit the stage.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms announced the entertainment lineup for the city's July 2 Independence Day Concert Wednesday, along with the location of the event.

The popular event is coming back after a one-year break.

At the big announcement Wednesday, Mayor Toms said there will be a DJ and two other performers before the headliner, country singer Jimmie Allen.

Toms says the night will begin with music from AJ the DJ, then the opening act Leah Belle Faser, and afterward, Callista Clarke will hit the stage.

The main attraction Allen was named 2021 New Male Artist of the Year by the Academy of Country Music.

Toms says the people of Warner Robins are happy to see the concert return.

Laurence Dantzler, Manager of Wilson's Bakery, says this is also great news for businesses. "We were sad to see that not happen last year, but we're excited that it's coming back this year."

Dantzler says they sell thousands of cookies on concert day.

"They'll come by, they'll buy some cookies or donuts or cupcake and take them over to the concert, and it's just a big part of Warner Robins tradition, as we've been in this location for the past 60 years. It's just been a big part of that," said Dantzler.

At Wednesday's event, Allen Tatman, who works for the company that produces the concert, says they're ready to get their boots on the ground.

Tatman said, "It was a bitter pill last year to swallow when we just had to say, 'No, we can't do this.' We're back, we're excited, we're ready to get back to work and produce the show and, hopefully, make it one of the biggest and best we've had."

Warner Robins Development Authority Director Gary Lee and Convention and Visitors Bureau director Marsha Buzzell say they're looking forward to Jimmie Allen. They say it's a great way to bring diversity to the concert.

"We're looking forward to it. I've seen him on television and I think it's gonna be great. It gives them a different spin," said Lee.

Buzzell agreed, "Yeah, definitely, and he's a young up-and-coming and has done so well lately, and now he's here! We booked him before some of these other national things were announced, and it's very exciting."

This is the 38th Independence Day concert for the City of Warner Robins.

Mayor Toms says doors will open at 5 p.m.