'We do it big here': Warner Robins drums up excitement with Independence Day Concert lineup

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Light the sparklers and get ready to party like it's 1776. Warner Robins announced the headliners for their 39th Independence Day Concert event.

It's all happening on July 2nd. We went to see the lineup announcement and spoke to one of the musicians.

Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick reminds us why this Independence celebration is so important.

"This event is a staple of our community and is a way for us to show our support to the men and women who work so hard to protect our freedom, specifically those who work towards the mission here at Robins Air Force Base,” she explains.

Patrick explains that they try to pick local bands to keep the hometown feel. This year, they have two co-headliners and one local opening act.

"Our first group is Company of Crows, the second is Atlanta Rhythm Section, and the final is Con Funk Shun."

Patrick wanted something special this year.

"Typically, we'll do one type of genre, but I really wanted to incorporate three this year because there's so many people who like so many different types of music. I want to give everybody something to look forward to this year,” she says.

Patrick says she's happy this year's celebration will be the first without COVID-19 restrictions since 2019.

"Make sure to mark your calendars and join us,” Darin Curtis says.

Curtis, a Warner Robins native, is lead singer of Company of Crows. He says their band formed a little before COVID hit.

"We kind of refer to ourselves as a street-style acoustic band. We are busker-style, so we have a very organic sound,” Curtis explains.

He's been going to the Independence Day Celebration since he was little, but he says it's gonna be a little different this year.

"We do it big here in Warner Robins, and so, obviously, I'm super-honored and very excited. We got two other great acts who I know and have loved. To share the stage with them will be incredible, I'm sure,” Curtis says.