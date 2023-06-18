'Its an American Holiday': Macon celebrates their 31st Juneteenth Freedom Festival

Festival organizers say the goal is to commemorate, celebrate, and educate.

MACON, Ga. — Juneteeth is on Monday but people in Macon have been celebrating all week.

On Saturday the Juneteenth Freedom Festival kicked off in Tattnall Square Park. There were over 20 vendors and dozens of families and friends.

Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday for the last two years but in Macon they've been celebrating it for over 30 years.

"We called it the Juneteenth Freedom Festival because the park was a place where black people could not always come and in some places were treated violently," Organizer George Muhammed said.

He says since 1993 Macon has held the festival to honor their ancestors. At the festival there are several vendors that share black history.

Lonnie Davis says his job is to educate. He says the holiday has deep roots in Macon and to the park.

"In 1865, this sight is where 3,500 former slaves were medically screened and organized into the last three colored regimens of the union army," Davis said.

Muhammed adds that Tattnall Square Park is where Macon was surrendered by confederate forces to union troops.

Over the years, the event has grown. Muhammed says they've seen more vendors, more music and new events.

"It has touched some of our youth such that they would develop a parade. This is the first year we have a parade," he said.

The first Juneteenth parade in Macon happens on Monday.

The weekend festival also highlights black culture through music, clothing, and Black Greek organization.

Gregory Brown is a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. He's represented his fraternity at the festival for nearly 20 years.

"We play an important part in history, so it's great to see the impact of fraternities out celebrating Juneteenth," Brown said.

He says the event is always a great time and he'd like to see more people celebrate.

"We want to make sure that the community and people understand the education piece behind Juneteenth, so they can be more educated about it, and pass that information down to their children," he said.

Davis adds that there's something for everyone to learn and enjoy with the holiday.

"Even though some people may say this is an African American celebration this is actually an American holiday," Davis said.

The festival will be back in the park Sunday from noon to 9:00 p.m. You can enjoy Zumba in the park starting at 9:30 a.m.