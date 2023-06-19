'We celebrate black excellence': Macon's inaugural Juneteenth parade in downtown

Juneteenth honors the day in 1865 when enslaved people were finally free. Hundreds of folks came out to celebrate Macon's first Juneteenth Parade.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Juneteenth honors the day in 1865 when enslaved people were finally free. Hundreds of folks came out on Monday to celebrate Macon's first Juneteenth Parade.

Muse Dixon is a co-founder of Macon Black Culture, a group that helped put on the Juneteenth Freedom Parade and Family Reunion.

"Today is the day that we celebrate Black excellence in Macon. So, we are here to show up no matter what. This holiday is meant to be celebrated by all, all who believe in freedom," Dixon said.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 but Macon has been celebrating for more than 30 years. The foundations of the celebration is thanks to George Fadil Muhammad, co-founder of the Juneteenth Freedom Festival.

"We're never all free until everybody, every race, every color, every ethnicity has freedom and respect, justice in this society," Muhammad said.

Black businesses, marching bands, and youth organizations among others came out.

"Represent what our ancestors have suffered for, strived for. Today is time for us to give honor to them. This parade is such a beautiful, beautiful occasion," Muhammad said.

Juneteenth commemorates and educates folks about Black freedom in Macon.

"We as people in the community and the city celebrate this just like we celebrate all of the others. Fourth of July, Memorial Day Veterans Day,” Dixon said.

The parade is the start of an annual event.

"The parades in the future, I see them getting bigger, and stronger and building unity in a wonderful way in Macon Georgia," Muhammad said.