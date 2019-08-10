FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The weather is getting a little cooler and it's finally starting to feel like fall. You can make it official with a visit to the corn maze at Lane Southern Orchards.

The Fort Valley orchard opened its corn maze on October 2 and plans to keep it up until Halloween.

For 2019, Lane has partnered up with Mercer University Athletics to create a Mercer Bears-themed maze.

People brave enough to enter the six-acre maze have a chance to find secret pathways and win special prizes.

The maze is open to school groups on Monday and Tuesday, and to the general public for the rest of the week.

Carol Dixon, a teacher at Apple Tree Learning Academy, helped chaperone over 30 students at the corn maze on Tuesday.

"I encourage other students to come down," said Dixon. "Come down and see how you like it because we enjoyed it."

In addition to the month long corn maze, Lane Southern Orchards will be hosting its 9th Annual Fall Festival on October 19.

