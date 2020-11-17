List: Central Georgia giveaways and events for Thanksgiving 2020

Several Central Georgia agencies are holding events and giveaways to commemorate the giving holiday

MACON, Ga. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and several Central Georgia organizations are hosting events and giveaways across the region.

Here is a list of Thanksgiving festivities by county.

BIBB COUNTY

Turkey & Ham Giveaway

Where: 553 Poplar Street Macon, Georgia 31201

When: November 21 from noon to 3 p.m.

Only one turkey or ham per address. Photo ID required.

Pastor Appreciation & Thanksgiving Dinner

Where: Bridges of Hope and Restoration Church, 354 Big Oak Rd Macon, Goergia, 31217

When: November 22 at 10 a.m.

HOUSTON COUNTY

An Outdoor Evening of Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving

Where: Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 336 Carl Vinson Parkway Warner Robins, Georgia, 31088

When: November 22 from 7-8 p.m.

All are welcome to join us for an outdoor evening of prayer, scripture and song. Bring a lawn chair and a blanket if it’s chilly.

LAURENS COUNTY

Community Thanksgiving Lunch

Where: RISE UP, 621 Academy Avenue, Dublin

When: November 23 at 11 a.m.

A drive-thru thanksgiving meal serving over 300 people

PEACH COUNTY

Thanksgiving Drive-Up Giveaway

Where: Greater Faith Babies Ministries COGBF, 901 Tulip Dr., Fort Valley

When: November 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Each car will get one box of food. Just open your trunk and it will be put inside.

3rd Annual Feed the City

Where: Austin Theater, 116 E Main St, Fort Valley

When: November 22 from 1-4 p.m.