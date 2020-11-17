List: Central Georgia giveaways and events for Thanksgiving 2020

MACON, Ga. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and several Central Georgia organizations are hosting events and giveaways across the region.
Here is a list of Thanksgiving festivities by county.
BIBB COUNTY
Turkey & Ham Giveaway
- Where: 553 Poplar Street Macon, Georgia 31201
- When: November 21 from noon to 3 p.m.
- Only one turkey or ham per address. Photo ID required.
Pastor Appreciation & Thanksgiving Dinner
- Where: Bridges of Hope and Restoration Church, 354 Big Oak Rd Macon, Goergia, 31217
- When: November 22 at 10 a.m.
HOUSTON COUNTY
An Outdoor Evening of Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving
- Where: Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 336 Carl Vinson Parkway Warner Robins, Georgia, 31088
- When: November 22 from 7-8 p.m.
- All are welcome to join us for an outdoor evening of prayer, scripture and song. Bring a lawn chair and a blanket if it’s chilly.
LAURENS COUNTY
Community Thanksgiving Lunch
- Where: RISE UP, 621 Academy Avenue, Dublin
- When: November 23 at 11 a.m.
- A drive-thru thanksgiving meal serving over 300 people
PEACH COUNTY
Thanksgiving Drive-Up Giveaway
- Where: Greater Faith Babies Ministries COGBF, 901 Tulip Dr., Fort Valley
- When: November 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Each car will get one box of food. Just open your trunk and it will be put inside.
3rd Annual Feed the City
- Where: Austin Theater, 116 E Main St, Fort Valley
- When: November 22 from 1-4 p.m.
Did we miss any events? Email us the information to news@13wmaz.com and we can add them!