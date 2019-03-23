MACON, Ga. — The best way to start your morning off is with pancakes. Saturday morning, hundreds came out for the 35th Annual Pink Pancake breakfast.

Macon-Bibb County Fire Department hosted the event. All proceeds go towards the American Cancer Society.

Fire Chief Marvin Riggins says they used gallons of pancake batter to make thousands of pancakes for friends and families.