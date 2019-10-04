MACON, Ga. — Kitty Cat Chronicles, a blog about traveling and adventuring with your cats, will be hosting a cat meetup at Amerson River Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Founder of the blog, Emily Hall says the meetup is for people who enjoy taking their cats outdoors or want to know more about how. Two of her seven cats will be at the event too.

"The cats are welcome as well, though I know some cats don't do well with large crowds, so just the people are welcome to come too without cats if they're interested in getting out and about with their cats, or even just like cats," Hall said.

She says this is her first time hosting a meetup.

"I'm expecting some people from out of town. There's somebody coming from Alabama, a person from Florida, so I think it's going to be a lot of fun," Hall said.

Hall started Kitty Cat Chronicles about five years ago. The blog focuses on taking your cat outdoors as well as working with cats with special needs.

"There's a common misconception that cats don't enjoy going outside or going on adventures the way that dogs do, and I like being able to show people that's not true, that cats do like going outside on walks or going to the park or hiking," Hall said. "It may take a little bit of training, but they love it just as much as dogs do."

If you're thinking about starting to take your kitty outside, Hall says you should take baby steps.

"If you're just getting started adventuring with your cat, you definitely want to start small. First just start with a harness and getting your cat used to wearing a harness indoors, and then maybe venture out into your backyard, and then slowly but surely introduce your cat to more situations," Hall said.

If they start to show signs of stress, Hall says to bring them inside and try again later. She's been adventuring with her cats for a few years, and loves to take them hiking, canoeing, and kayaking.

"Most of the time we get a lot of, 'is that a cat?' and people asking how we do it or saying things like, 'oh I don't think my cat would like this,' Hall said. "I like being able to tell them, 'oh they might not like it at first, but with a little bit of training they might learn to really enjoy it.'"

Hall says she plans on having more meetups if this one goes well. By the end of the week, she's hoping to launch an online store with harnesses, leashes, and all the gear you might need while you're out and about with your cat.

The meetup will be held at Amerson River Park in Macon starting at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Hall says she'll put a map with the exact location of the meeting in Amerson in the Facebook event page.

You can follow Kitty Cat Chronicles on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and Twitter. You can also visit the blog here, and you can find the KCC Adventure Team Facebook page here.