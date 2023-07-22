A Macon church is lending a hand as students, families ramp up for the upcoming school year

They hope the event gets more young people involved in the church.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Despite the rain, the Unity Missionary Baptist Church invited kids and families to their church Saturday to help get kids and families back into the school spirit, and they told 13WMAZ they gave away over 125 books bags and school supplies.

The event had music, food, games, a school supply giveaway and a community forum. They also had snow cones, face painting, a bouncy house and a cotton candy machine to much fanfare.

During the event, the church on 3280 Millerfield Road saw that the need was there. There was a line of cars outside the church before the event even started.

They had everything from high school to elementary school supplies, including classroom staples like Sharpies, pencils, hand sanitizer, flashcards, and more.

But the event also hoped to get more children involved in the church.

They had seen youth involvement decline, and through engaging the community, they hoped that this could help them bring that demographic back into the pews.

They held a forum for the students at the event to get a better idea of why they would want to come to church.

But beyond that, the event allowed them to bridge the gap between their community and the church and help engage with the children and teens in the city.

Ultimately, they hope they could help serve a need in the community, giving away over 100 bookbags and then inviting them to join them for worship on Sunday at the same time.