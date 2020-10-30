Macon dentist launches 12th annual Halloween Candy Buy Back for troops

This Halloween, dentists at Macon Smiles are helping kids make money and give back at the same time

MACON, Ga. — You would think that Halloween would be any dentist's worst nightmare, but that isn't the case for Macon Smiles Family Dentistry.

Since 2009, kids have come the the dentists to sell their trick-or-treating treasures for $1 a pound.

The donated candy will be sent in care packages to troops overseas through Operation ShoeBox.

For Dr. Sheila Shah, she's seen children equally excited to share the Halloween spirit as they are about getting paid.

"We get a mixture of kids. Some are all about the money, some are really about the donating," says Shah. "It's an opportunity to teach them about money, or giving, or both."

Kids can also leave handwritten notes for soldiers, thanking them for their service.

Taking some time to support American troops is an activity near to the hearts of many Macon Smiles employees.

"My late father retired from the military. I have employees married to veterans. It just holds a special place in our hearts," says Shah.

In addition to donating, kids can also stop by the dentist's office to receive food coupons, flashing toothbrushes, and vote for their favorite pumpkin masks.

Shah says bringing the tradition back in the midst of the pandemic will be one way of bringing normalcy back to the community.

After Halloween, Macon Smiles will accept candy donations November 2-5 during their regular office hours.

Shah says adults can also donate, however only kids can cash in with their candy.