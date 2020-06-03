MACON, Ga. — Saturday, Central Georgians plan to come together for the 3rd annual March on Macon, celebrating diversity and inclusion.

The march will begin at Coleman Hill Park and end at Rosa Parks Square in downtown Macon.

In the past, the march has drawn hundreds. "We've filled Cherry Street," says Georgia Women president Claire Cox. "We had a good turnout because there was a specific local issue we were working on."

This year, the march is pushing for civil rights protections for Georgians working in the private-sector.

Cox says that there are no laws on the state level protecting citizens from workplace discrimination, meaning Georgians have to go to federal court in order to pursue legal action.

"We want people to come out and be informed about what their civil rights are and what protections we have," says Cox.

The march is also a unifying factor for Macon.

"To know that each other supports each other whether it's racial issues or women issues or LGBTQ issues," says Cox. "This is a time to come together and say, 'All of us need to have our civil rights protected.'"

The march starts at 4 p.m. at Coleman Hill and marchers plan to arrive at Rosa Parks Square at 5 p.m..

Afterwards, local lawmakers have been invited to meet with Central Georgians at Just Tap'd at 6 p.m.

