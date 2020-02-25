MACON, Ga. — MACON

Mardi Gras - Downtown Party : The Mardi Gras Downtown Party is on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Starting at 5 p.m., Just Tap'd, Reboot Retrocade & Bar, Comics Plus of Macon, The Bohemian Den, and Travis Jean Emporium are teaming up to turn Downtown Macon into Bourbon Street. Each location will have either discounts or a drink special.

Mardi Gras at Just Tap'd: Every pint Abita beer you order earns you a string of beads. Wear a Mardi Gras Mask for the chance to win a $50 Just Tap'd gift card.

Macon’s Mardi Gras Extravaganza at Parish on Cherry St reet : Starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Parish on Cherry Street will have face painting, costume contests, drink specials, live music, and beads.

Mardi Gras Party Featuring Miss Keela's Rhythmic Jazz: On Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m., Travis Jean Emporium and Ricky's Taco Shop present Miss Keela's Rhythmic Jazz to celebrate Fat Tuesday in Downtown Macon. Travis Jean Emporium will also have 15% off all Finchberry Soaps.

Fat Tuesday at Ocmulgee Brewpub: Starting at 5 p.m. on on Tuesday, Feb 25, folks can celebrate Fat Tuesday at Ocmulgee Brewpub with river creature po'boys, fried crab and lobster on a hoagie roll, and New Orleans inspired beignets. There will also be $4 draught beer all night.

Big Fat Fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters: Help officially open Kudzu Seafood Company’s brand new roof top bar in Downtown Macon at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25. There will be Gulf Coast-inspired food, drinks, and atmosphere. Live music starts at 7 p.m. Proceeds help support the mentorship program for at-risk Central Georgia youth. No one under 21 is allowed access to the rooftop bar or VIP area. Regular tickets are $10.

WARNER ROBINS

Mardi Gras at Monkey Joe's: Monkey Joe's in Warner Robins is holding a kid friendly event for Mardi Gras on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be cupcakes, crafts, and a parade.

DUBLIN

Mardi Gras Celebration: Head to Company Supply at 107 W Jackson Street on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 25th for festive live music, Mardi Gras food specials, and some giveaways. Bring a friend, and grab some beads. The event is from noon to 9 p.m.

MORE HEADLINES

Score free pancakes from IHOP on National Pancake Day

Mardi Gras 2020 Parade Schedule

'The mother of the children of the people': Macon woman pioneers education for black children in the 1800s

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.