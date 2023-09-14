Music Midtown returns Friday | What you need to know

Here's information on the headliners, tickets, bag policy and more.

ATLANTA — After being canceled last year, Music Midtown is back and bringing major musical acts to Atlanta's Piedmont Park.

In 2022, the festival was canceled under somewhat vague circumstances. However, a possible reason for the cancelation pointed to was Georgia's gun laws. The festival, which prohibits weapons "of any kind," conflicted with the state's gun laws.

Organizers have posted rules banning weapons at this year's festival, despite the state law. Atlanta City Councilmember Michael Julian Bond said he and others concerned about gun control are glad organizers are taking these measures.

"I really appreciated the lengths that Music Midtown is taking to make sure everyone is safe and I hope other music festivals will emulate what they’re doing so that all of our attendees and citizens can feel safe when we’re gathering in mass in Atlanta," said Bond.

With safety a main priority, officers will be in uniform and in plain clothes will be in the park. As the festival starts Friday, here's everything attendees need to know for this weekend.

Who Is Headlining Music Midtown 2023?

Here are the headliners for all three nights.

Friday, Sept. 15

P!NK and Flume

Saturday, Sept. 16

Billie Eilish and The 1975

Sunday, Sept. 17

Guns N’ Roses and Lil Baby

Who Else Is Playing Music Midtown 2023?

Music Midtown 2023 will feature performances by Incubus, Tove Lo, J.I.D., Pitbull, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, Yung Grave, Destroy Lonely, Sueco, The Garden, Masego, and more.

How much are tickets?

According to the music festival's website, these are the cheapest starting prices; the prices do not include tax, fees or shipping costs. And ticket availability is limited.

Cheapest 3-day Ticket

- Starts at $280

Cheapest 2-day Ticket

- Starts at $225

Cheapest 1-day Ticket

- Starts at $155

Student 3-Day Ticket

- Starts at $199

How to get to Piedmont Park?

Arrive by air:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is approximately 12 miles from Piedmont Park. Travel time is about 38 minutes. To get to Piedmont Park from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after renting a vehicle, get on I-85 N in Fulton County and follow I-85 N to 17th St NW in Atlanta. Take exit 251A from I-75 N/I-85 N and follow 17th St NW to The Prado NE.

Arrive by rideshare:

Arrival: Please arrive at Piedmont between 12th and 14th Street on the west side of Piedmont Park and east of it. Utilize Virginia Avenue between Monroe Drive and Kanuga Street.

Departure: Please depart at Piedmont north of 14th Street on the west side of Piedmont Park. (The large MARTA ridership locks down the streets heading west to the MARTA stations all the way to Peachtree Street) and Virginia Avenue between Monroe Drive and Kanuga Street and on up Virginia Avenue east if needed.

Arrive by MARTA:

From Midtown MARTA Station to Charles Allen Gate:

Exit the MARTA Midtown Station on 10th Street

Head east on 10th Street for 0.8 miles to park entry at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive

From Midtown MARTA Station to 12th Street Gate/Will Call:

Exit the MARTA Midtown Station on 10th Street

Head east on 10th Street for 0.5 mile

Turn left on Piedmont Ave NE for 0.1 mile to park entry at 12th Street and Piedmont Ave

Bag Policy for Music Midtown

ALL bags will be searched before entry.

Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 6" x 9" or smaller do not need to be clear but can have no more than one pocket.

All other bags larger than 6" x 9" must be smaller than 12" x 6" x 12" and clear.

Hydration packs are allowed and do not need to be clear, but must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets in addition to the one holding the water reservoir. A photo can be seen here.