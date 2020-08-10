NewTown Macon to celebrate downtown growth with Tour of Progress

Despite a global pandemic, the city of Macon is still on the move!

MACON, Ga. — Next week, NewTown Macon is celebrating growth in downtown Macon with their annual Tour of Progress.

Although the event will look different from past years, the city still has a host of new developments and programs to be excited about.

This year, Central Georgians can take themselves along a self-guided tour that begins and ends at Fall Line Brewing Company.

There are 19 stops along the tour that highlight different downtown businesses and projects.

Each location comes with its own QR code that can be scanned for more information.

"We have some really fun content prepared, some really cool historic photos and lots of great video," said NewTown Director of Place, Emily Hopkins. "We're really excited to share the story of downtown's progress."

Some of the new projects being celebrated include new businesses like Global Sole and Per Diem Market or the lofts coming to the space above Macon Beer Company on Second Street.

Hopkins says that so many new additions have come to downtown Macon that all of them couldn't fit into the tour.

"[Businesses] have been able to hang in there and survive this crisis," Hopkins said. "They've all done a tremendous job of pivoting and adapting and changing... I think that the tour is a testament to that."

After the tour, people can make their way back to Fall Line, where NewTown will announce the winners of their Partners in Progress Awards.

2020 has been one heck of a year. Despite the challenges we've all faced, downtown Macon is still growing and our... Posted by NewTown Macon on Monday, October 5, 2020

The awards will go out to individuals, businesses and programs that have gone above and beyond with their dedication to improving the community.

"We're still moving forward, we’re still getting a lot of incredible work done," Hopkins said. "Downtown is still a really strong market and a place where we can all come together and celebrate the successes we’ve had during this weird and crazy year."

The Tour of Progress is free to attend. Mask-wearing and social distancing will be required.